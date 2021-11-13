Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,521,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 78,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $81.23 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $83.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

