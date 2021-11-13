UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,859 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $34.54 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

