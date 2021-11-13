UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 891 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Semtech worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth $27,197,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth $25,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

