UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Novanta by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novanta by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after purchasing an additional 187,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novanta by 758.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 6.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 126,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $164.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.44 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.01 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.