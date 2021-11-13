UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 38,173 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGTA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGTA opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

