UBS Group Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to “Neutral”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.07.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
