UBS Group Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to “Neutral”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

