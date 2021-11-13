UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

