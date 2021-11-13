Ultiledger (ULT) Market Cap Tops $59.44 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $59.44 million and approximately $99,154.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00222889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ultiledger

ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars.

