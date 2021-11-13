UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of UMH Properties worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.