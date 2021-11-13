unFederalReserve (eRSDL) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, unFederalReserve has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. unFederalReserve has a total market cap of $65.26 million and $3.65 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00223690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004124 BTC.

ERSDL is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 378,153,580 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

