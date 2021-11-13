UniFarm (UFARM) Market Capitalization Hits $1.32 Million

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. UniFarm has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1,731.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78467568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.08 or 0.07181729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,669.72 or 0.99792012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

