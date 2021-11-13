Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $2,314,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $242.44 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

