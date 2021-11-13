United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS.

NASDAQ UIHC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 368,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.54%.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 195,852 shares of company stock worth $643,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of United Insurance worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

