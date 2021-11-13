United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.19 ($51.99).

ETR UTDI opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.66 and its 200 day moving average is €34.49.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

