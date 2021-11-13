United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.19 ($51.99).

ETR UTDI opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.66 and its 200 day moving average is €34.49.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

