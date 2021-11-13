Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.25 on December 17th

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £576.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

