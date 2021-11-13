Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.25 on December 17th

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £576.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Dividend History for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

