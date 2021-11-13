Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Usio stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 136,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 million, a P/E ratio of -606.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,267.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,164 shares of company stock valued at $453,209. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

