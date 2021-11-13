Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 586,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

