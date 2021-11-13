VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.77% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $34,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

