VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises about 4.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 343,714 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,362,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $301.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.25. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $194.88 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

