Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 11,142 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,969,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.75% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $18,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 742,712 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,190,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.10 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $736.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.