Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 70,649 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Daseke by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 66,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $10.07 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

