Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Capstar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

