Vanguard Group Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 69.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 705,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Youdao were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

NYSE:DAO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Youdao, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.