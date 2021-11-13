Vanguard Group Inc. Has $17.35 Million Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.50% of CNB Financial worth $17,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $27.70.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

