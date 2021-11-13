Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 144.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.