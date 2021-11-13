Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.10

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.10 and last traded at $196.09, with a volume of 680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

