Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after buying an additional 105,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 99.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.2% during the second quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 199,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

