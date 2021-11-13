Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

VECO stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

