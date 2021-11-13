Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $23.53

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $22.23. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 732 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $178,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

