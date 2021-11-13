Verb Technology (VERB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 402.38% and a negative return on equity of 252.44%. On average, analysts expect Verb Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

VERB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

