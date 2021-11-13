Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. Vericel has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.