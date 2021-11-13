Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Vericel alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $41.80 on Friday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.