Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $108,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.