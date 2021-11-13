Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $263.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.29. The company had a trading volume of 939,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.59. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.