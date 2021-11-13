Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.91. Veru shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 7,249 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $776.98 million, a P/E ratio of -972.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,578,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 156,848 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

