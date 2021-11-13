Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 564.14 ($7.37).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 437.60 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 930.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

