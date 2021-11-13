Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Shares of VSAT opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Viasat by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Viasat by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
