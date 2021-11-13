Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of VSAT opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Viasat by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Viasat by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

