Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov Sells 1,282 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $206,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alex Gusinov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, Alex Gusinov sold 946 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $121,740.74.
- On Friday, August 27th, Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30.
NASDAQ VICR opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.35. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 0.68.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
