Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov Sells 1,282 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $206,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alex Gusinov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Alex Gusinov sold 946 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $121,740.74.

On Friday, August 27th, Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.35. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

