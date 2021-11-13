VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $58.94 million and $26,556.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,379,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

