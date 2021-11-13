Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of VFF opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.10. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $756.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.69 and a beta of 3.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Village Farms International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Village Farms International by 11.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Village Farms International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

