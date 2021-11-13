Virtu Financial LLC Invests $994,000 in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,712 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,696 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEVO stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 15.24.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

