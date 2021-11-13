Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $513.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

