Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.09.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

