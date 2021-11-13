Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

