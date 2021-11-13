Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,336.64 ($17.46).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01) on Tuesday. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 750.50 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

