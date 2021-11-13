Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Vital Farms worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

