Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VVOS stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VVOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

