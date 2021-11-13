VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00222270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004096 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

