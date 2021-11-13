Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,573. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

