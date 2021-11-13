Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Securities

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 115.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRM. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

